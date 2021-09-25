SKALE Network (SKL) Market Capitalization Achieves $377.22 Million

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $377.22 million and approximately $23.98 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00053486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00121542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012021 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00043495 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

