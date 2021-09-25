Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Post Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to announce earnings per share of $2.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64. United Parcel Service posted earnings of $2.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $11.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $11.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $12.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.78.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.02. 2,312,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,631. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.01. The company has a market cap of $163.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $21,208,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 238.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after acquiring an additional 121,487 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 603.7% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

