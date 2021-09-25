Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 551 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,415,353,000 after acquiring an additional 662,580 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after acquiring an additional 571,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after acquiring an additional 546,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 94.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,435,000 after acquiring an additional 402,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $102,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.03.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $5.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $349.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $358.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.