Brokerages Set American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Target Price at $182.00

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $178,574,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,191,000 after purchasing an additional 747,665 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1,914.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 313,280 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000,000 after purchasing an additional 295,694 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,112. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.20 and its 200-day moving average is $162.38. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.603 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

