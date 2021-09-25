Kowal Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $476,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $2,217,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $373.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,035,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,005,020. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $264.30 and a 52-week high of $382.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

