Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases 2,069 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,083 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Walmart by 552.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,480 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Walmart by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Walmart by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,170,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,497,039 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.17. 4,453,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,233,430. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $399.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.17.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.