Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.26). Intrusion reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 141.52% and a negative net margin of 203.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTZ shares. HC Wainwright cut Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intrusion by 1,010.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter worth approximately $858,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter worth approximately $609,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intrusion by 60.7% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 77,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 29,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

INTZ stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.47. 183,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,535. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $78.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.97. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $29.90.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

