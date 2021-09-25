Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Digi International.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.16 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Digi International by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Digi International in the first quarter worth $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Digi International by 1.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International in the first quarter worth $2,566,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Digi International by 50.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Digi International stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $21.52. 90,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,154. The stock has a market cap of $734.07 million, a P/E ratio of 67.25, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70. Digi International has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $25.60.
Digi International Company Profile
Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.
Recommended Story: Commodities
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.