Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.16 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DGII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Digi International by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Digi International in the first quarter worth $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Digi International by 1.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International in the first quarter worth $2,566,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Digi International by 50.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Digi International stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $21.52. 90,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,154. The stock has a market cap of $734.07 million, a P/E ratio of 67.25, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70. Digi International has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $25.60.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.