Analysts Set Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target at $119.22

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,949,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 35.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 30.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $3,267,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 205,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JACK traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.24. 203,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,101. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.74 and a 200-day moving average of $110.73. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.