Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GVDBF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of GVDBF stock remained flat at $$4,850.00 during trading hours on Monday. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $3,724.04 and a 12-month high of $5,337.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4,822.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4,425.17.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

