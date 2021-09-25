Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €47.56 ($55.95).

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

EPA ALO traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €32.09 ($37.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.59. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

