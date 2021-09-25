Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives $217.74 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $217.74.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,470 shares of company stock worth $2,930,104 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,621,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,848 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,556,000 after buying an additional 1,323,274 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,335,000 after buying an additional 1,244,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,532,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TDOC traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.90. 2,660,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,168. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

