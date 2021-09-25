Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.30.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,033.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,948. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

