Viacoin Achieves Market Cap of $4.51 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and $87,504.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000458 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

