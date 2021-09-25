Gifto Achieves Market Cap of $25.76 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Gifto has a market cap of $25.76 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0334 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00053670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00121637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00043551 BTC.

Gifto Profile

GTO is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

