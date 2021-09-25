Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 76,700 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 76,700 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 0.7% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in PayPal were worth $72,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $622,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 17.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in PayPal by 78.6% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 8,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 49.1% in the first quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,913,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.11. 3,985,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,479,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.57. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.81 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

