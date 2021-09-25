Ergoteles LLC Invests $13.33 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 53,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,329,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $6,363,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,742 shares of company stock worth $88,223,242 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.75. 2,038,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,760. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of -315.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

