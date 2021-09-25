OPKO Health’s (OPK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their buy rating on shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OPK. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPK traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,381,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,458. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.75.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $369,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 384.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 61,920 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in OPKO Health by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in OPKO Health by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.