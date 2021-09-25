OPKO Health’s (OPK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their buy rating on shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OPK. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ OPK traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,381,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,458. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.75.
In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $369,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 384.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 61,920 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in OPKO Health by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in OPKO Health by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.
OPKO Health Company Profile
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
