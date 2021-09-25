CloakCoin (CLOAK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,328.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $1,328.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001332 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000756 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00027164 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00024382 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,701,567 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CLOAKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.