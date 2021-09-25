Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $136.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.50.

AMBA has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $5.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.89. 709,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,385. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.35 and its 200 day moving average is $105.63. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $48.46 and a fifty-two week high of $169.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $586,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 150,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after buying an additional 42,737 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 218,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,294,000 after buying an additional 65,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

