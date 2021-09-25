Brokerages Expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at $768,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,283,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at $237,560,000. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEVA traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 722,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,084. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

