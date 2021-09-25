Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 205 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,506. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.26 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.