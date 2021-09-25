Kowal Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 164,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after buying an additional 33,672 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,713,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,476,652. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $85.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.