Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 341,095 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $38,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $114.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,955,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,764. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.37.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

