Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,573 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.7% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $352.96. 18,784,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,495,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.52.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.35.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506,840 shares of company stock valued at $905,549,833 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.