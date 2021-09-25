$306.02 Million in Sales Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will post $306.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $287.17 million to $330.00 million. Ameresco reported sales of $282.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ameresco.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of AMRC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.49. The company had a trading volume of 233,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.11. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $75.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

In other Ameresco news, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $202,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,143 shares of company stock worth $10,416,639 over the last 90 days. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 715.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 56,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 61.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 278,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 105,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.