$306.02 Million in Sales Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to announce $306.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $287.17 million and the highest is $330.00 million. Ameresco posted sales of $282.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.82 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In related news, EVP Michael T. Bakas sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $1,829,363.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,416,639 in the last ninety days. 41.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.49. The company had a trading volume of 233,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $75.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.11.

Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

