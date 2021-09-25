$10.53 Million in Sales Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to announce $10.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.34 million. Merus posted sales of $8.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $40.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.43 million to $47.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $34.14 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $49.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRUS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of Merus stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 63,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,332. The firm has a market cap of $854.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,192,669 shares of company stock worth $45,495,110 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after acquiring an additional 472,151 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter worth about $3,656,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter worth about $1,058,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter worth about $3,656,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter worth about $3,655,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.