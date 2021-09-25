Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.14 Million

Analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will announce $8.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.20 million and the lowest is $8.07 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $9.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $44.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $44.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $51.53 million, with estimates ranging from $51.13 million to $51.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLP shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $395,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $586,505.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,443,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,251,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,060 over the last three months. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 284.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth $120,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 63.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the second quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SLP stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.72. The company had a trading volume of 177,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,582. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $779.55 million, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

