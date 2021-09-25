Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 5,400 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,440 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $52,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,852,604,000 after buying an additional 229,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,390,245,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,127,880,000 after buying an additional 18,941 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,642,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,836,800,000 after buying an additional 189,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST stock traded up $14.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $467.75. 3,351,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,342. The company has a market cap of $206.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $446.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $469.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $399.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.14.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

