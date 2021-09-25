Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.450-$6.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.300 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.33.

NYSE:OXM traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.62. 119,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -92.82%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

