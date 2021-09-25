Krane Funds Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI traded down $16.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,869.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,981. The stock has a market cap of $92.94 billion, a PE ratio of -37,392.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,018.41 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,782.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,582.78.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

