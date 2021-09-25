Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.970-$6.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Philip Morris International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.500-$1.550 EPS.

PM traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.82. 3,523,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,411,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $106.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.12.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.38.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

