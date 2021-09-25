Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,433. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.55.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.