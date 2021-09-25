Brokerages Set NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) PT at C$4.75

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.75.

NVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TSE:NVA traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.85. 1,512,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.13. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.61 and a 1 year high of C$4.94.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$187.93 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

