$26.58 Million in Sales Expected for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will post $26.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.27 million and the lowest is $25.50 million. Ardmore Shipping posted sales of $28.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year sales of $112.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.50 million to $117.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $142.72 million, with estimates ranging from $139.72 million to $145.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%.

ASC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.44.

ASC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.74. 377,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,711. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a market cap of $124.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 567,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

