Genesis Shards (GS) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $38,466.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 43.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00070739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00106672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00142770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,669.53 or 1.00342306 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.76 or 0.06823826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.36 or 0.00767464 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

