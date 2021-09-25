Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Price Hits $17.64 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $19.82 million and $294.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be purchased for about $17.64 or 0.00041481 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00070739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00106672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00142770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,669.53 or 1.00342306 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.76 or 0.06823826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.36 or 0.00767464 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “mIAUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.