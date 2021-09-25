CIBC Reaffirms Buy Rating for HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Desjardins cut their target price on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.99.

Shares of HEXO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. 5,238,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,752,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. HEXO has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $11.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the second quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the first quarter worth $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 246.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 714.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

