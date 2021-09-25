Research Solutions’ (RSSS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 129.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.35 price target on the stock.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RSSS traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.61. 45,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,520. Research Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a market cap of $68.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.00 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, Chairman Peter Derycz sold 156,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $470,943.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 264,189 shares of company stock worth $788,750 in the last 90 days. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in Research Solutions by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,095,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 160,700 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC raised its position in Research Solutions by 82.5% in the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Research Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $4,000,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Research Solutions by 1,201.3% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 372,400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Research Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.