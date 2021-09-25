Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $337.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,843. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $356.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.48 and a 200 day moving average of $318.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.25.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

