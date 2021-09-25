Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.500-$6.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.33 billion.

Science Applications International stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.74. 158,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,397. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.