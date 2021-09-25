Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,409 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,200,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,554,000 after buying an additional 51,316 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.27. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

