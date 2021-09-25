Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Buys 260,222 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,222 shares during the period. StoneCo comprises approximately 3.6% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. owned approximately 0.21% of StoneCo worth $43,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in StoneCo by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in StoneCo by 22.1% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $40.01. 5,310,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,969. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $38.87 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 2.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

