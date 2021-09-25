Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE HRI traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.98. The stock had a trading volume of 345,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,186. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.84. Herc has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $160.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Herc will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at $4,751,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Herc by 45.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at $1,202,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at $23,302,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

