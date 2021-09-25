Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $434.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,202,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,002.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $9.41 on Monday, hitting $444.61. The stock had a trading volume of 533,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac has a 1 year low of $178.07 and a 1 year high of $466.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $428.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.27.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

