Cypress Capital Management LLC Buys 700 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,838. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.70. 6,114,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,865,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $158.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.37.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

