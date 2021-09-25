$440,000.00 in Sales Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will announce $440,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $530,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $500,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.79 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. 1,968,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,401,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.19. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 201.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,041,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,328 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 267.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2,314.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 838,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 362.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 769,207 shares in the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.