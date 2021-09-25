ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,169 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 155,092 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $54,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 561.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.2% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 651.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,186,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $62,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,043,388,000 after purchasing an additional 916,175 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.27. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $65.70.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

