NFTX (NFTX) Price Hits $126.35

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for about $126.35 or 0.00295400 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTX has a market capitalization of $59.43 million and $1.46 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00053774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00121978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00043472 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

